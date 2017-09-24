Kidnappers kill 3 Policemen, abduct Director of Ogba Zoo in Benin 

Three policemen posted to provide security for fun seekers at the Ogba Zoo and Nature Park in Oredo local government area of Edo State have been killed by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The three policemen were killed at about 6pm while their arms and ammunition were collected by the attackers.

Director and Chief Executive of the Ogba Zoo and Nature Park, Dr. Andy Ehanire, was abducted by the gunmen.

It was gathered that the killing disrupted activities at the zoo as many fun seekers scampered for safety.

Edo State police spokesman, DSP Moses Nkombe, who confirmed the killings and abduction on the phone said the situation has been brought under control.

DSP Nkombe said the attackers would soon be arrested as security has been beefed up in the area.

He assured members of the public that the zoo is safe for fun seekers.

