Kidnappers Abduct Ondo Permanent Secretary Demand N70M Ransom

Some armed men have kidnapped the Permanent Secretary of the Ondo State Hospital Management Board, Dr. Niran Ikuomola and his driver on Sunday evening.

According to a source, the incident occurred on Lokoja/Abuja Expressway when the Perm Sec was on his way to Abuja for an official assignment.

The source said the hoodlums stopped his vehicle on the way, dragged him and his driver out of the vehicle and whisked them away to an unknown destination.

Speaking with newsmen in Akure on Monday, the Secretary of the Nigerian Medical Association in Ondo State, Dr. Roland Arohunmolase, said one of the kidnappers called the family on the telephone.

He said, “Dr. Ikuomola was abducted yesterday (Sunday) with his driver on the Lokoja -Abuja road while on his way to Abuja for an official function.

“The kidnappers have contacted us this morning (Monday) by demanding for the sum of N70m before he could be released to his family.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo State, Femi Joseph, when contacted could not confirm the incident, saying it did not happen in his jurisdiction.

“I’m not yet aware, although, it is outside our jurisdiction but am sure some of our colleagues (police) in Kogi State would have taken prompt action on it” Joseph explained.

