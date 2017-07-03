Kano Declares Tuesday Public Holiday To Mourn Maitama Sule

The Kano State Government, on Monday, declared tomorrow (Tuesday) public holiday, to mourn the passing away of its illustrious son, Alhaji Maitama Sule, (Danmasanin Kano), who joined his ancestors, at the early hours of Monday, at an undisclosed hospital in Cairo, where he was rushed to for medical attention.

In a terse statement, issued and signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Mallam Mohammed Garba, who confirmed the death to newsmen in Kano, disclosed that he died in Cairo during a protracted illness.

According to him, the late Danmasanin Kano’s body on arrival from Cairo, would lie in state for some hours at the Emir’s palace, Mallam Mohammadu Sanusi 11, to enable prominent Nigerians to mourn him before he would be laid to rest.

The statement reads,: ” The death has occurred today (Monday) of Alhaji (Dr.) Yusuf Maitama Sule, Dan Masanin Kano.

Dr. Yusuf Maitama Sule died at a hospital in Cairo, Egypt, where he was receiving treatment for an illness.

Funeral prayer for the deceased will be conducted tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Emir’s Palace, Kofar Kudu, by 4:00pm.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has declared tomorrow Tuesday a work – free day in the state to mourn the death of the elder statesman.

Confirming his death, one of his surviving sons, Alhaji Mukhtar Maitama Sule, said he died in Egypt, 24 hours after his arrival at the hospital.

According to him, his dad’s remains would be flown to Nigeria tomorrowfor a befitting burial, according to Muslim injunctions.

