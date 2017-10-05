“Kachikwu’s Petition Gives Credence To The Fact That There Exists A Government Within A Government” Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani was a guest on Channels TV last night where he reacted to the petition Minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, wrote to president Buhari against the Group MD of NNPC, Maikanti Baru.

Kachikwu had alleged that Baru awarded a $25 million contract without due process and also accused the NNPC boss of insubordination.

Sani in his reaction said that Kachikwu’s claim that he has been unable to have access to President Buhari despite seeking permission to see him, gives credence to the fact that there exists a government within a government.

“The content of that letter and the allegations made raise a number of issues not only about the NNPC but about the whole structure of governance as it exists today, in the very sense that if a minister of state can say it has been difficult for him to access channels through which he can present his issues, I think there is a system disconnect and it is simply giving credence to the fact that there exists a government within a government,” he said

Speaking further, Sani said “In some cases, they call them kitchen cabinet but this is not a kitchen cabinet. This is about some persons who have surrounded the President and are exercising power to their advantage and also manipulating power to their own interest.”

Sani said he believes President Buhari is unaware of what is happening between Kachikwu and the NNPC boss.

“I am of the firm belief that if he is aware of this he would have taken action. And if he is not aware of it, this has been brought to the fore and now he can take action. But if he says he will not take an action on this issue then it will definitely stain the integrity and reputation of government. The problem is not about the issue coming to the spotlight, it is whether an action will be taken on it or not. So, if the President refuses to act on it that is when he will be in every way criticized. But if he takes an action on it, it will show that the party and the government is in tune with the spirit of accountability and probity.” he said

Meanwhile, Kachikwu will be meeting with President Buhari today October 5th.

