Kachikwu’s Letter to President Buhari normal – Ministry

It is most distressing to the ministry of petroleum resources that a confidential communication to the President on the performance of one of its parastatals can be made public

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources said that the memo from the office of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (HMSPR) to president Buhari was a normal procedural correspondence by the Minister to the President relating to developments in parastatals under his supervision.

Mr Idang Alibi, Director of Press Ministry of Petroleum Resources disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

It said “The attention of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources has been drawn to a publication on a memo emanating from the HMSPR to the President.

“The communication under reference is a normal procedural correspondence by the Minister to the President relating to developments in parastatals under his supervision,’’ It said.

It added that it was most distressing to the ministry of petroleum resources that a confidential communication to the President on the performance of one of its parastatals could be made public.

It noted that the focus of the communication was on improving efficiency and deepening transparency in the oil and gas sector for continued investor confidence.

“ It is noteworthy that the President has been fully supportive of the efforts of the Ministry to entrench good governance and accountability in the oil and gas sector.

“The Ministry of Petroleum Resources remains focused on achieving measurable progress in the implementation of the ongoing oil sector reforms in line with the mandate of the President,’’ It said .

It will be recalled that it has been trending in the media that the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, had reported the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Maikanti Baru, to President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to take urgent actions on matters ranging from alleged act of insubordination

