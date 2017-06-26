Tuesday , June 27 2017
Glo Data Plans
Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufa’i

Juji:  Abandoned Kaduna Community Resorts To Self Help

Tired of waiting for the government to come to their aid, youth of Juji Community, Chikun Local Government Area, came out in their numbers in community service aimed at improving the condition of their deplorable road.

The exercise on Monday, was coordinated by Youth Leader of the community, Hosea Bawa.

They were seen digging drainage along the major road linking the community, using the laterite excavated to fill up the worst parts of the road.

The community which is just few metres away from the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC) can best be described as one abandoned by the government.

On a tour of the town, it was discovered that it has never been connected to public electricity supply.

The last effort made at connecting them to public power was started by the last administration and was abandoned in 2015 when the present administration took over.

When efforts were made to find out what went wrong, in spite of the availability of two power transformers, it was discovered that a portion of the high tension wires that were meant  to supply power to the transformers were vandalised.

Besides the road and power, it was also gathered that the community does not have a primary healthcare centre, another worrisome development that has visited untold hardship on the residents.

The youth leader explained that pregnant women suffer a lot when they seek ante-natal services because they have to travel to Sabon Tasha to access care.

He explained  that recently, they lost a pregnant woman, while travelling on a motorcycle to Sabon Tasha.

“Her  husband carried her on his bike and while going to Sabo, fell with her, which led to her  death,” he explained.

A resident of the community, Peter Orifa appealed to all elected representatives that Juji falls under their constituency for help in alleviating some of their sufferings.

“We want the  Senator representing Kaduna Central, Comrade Shehu Sani to come to our aid. We are also calling on the member of House of Reps representing Chikun/Kajuru, the member representing Chikun in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Mark Yari and the Caretaker Chairman, Chikun LGA to do something urgently,” he appealed.

