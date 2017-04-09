Monday , April 10 2017
Glo Data Plans
Home / Entertainment / Movies and TV / Jubilations in Warri as Efe wins #BBNaija
Efe: Winner of #BBNaija

Jubilations in Warri as Efe wins #BBNaija

Charles Igbinidu 6 hours ago Movies and TV Leave a comment

The emergence of the fan favourite, Efe as winner of the Reality TV show, the Big Brother Nigeria, otherwise known as #BBNaija has led to celebrations on the streets of Warri, his home City.

Efe is a graduate of Economics and an up-coming rap artist,

He won with a massive 57 per cent of the vote. Bisola trailed with 18 per cent.

He will go home with the N25m cash prize and a Kia Sorento SUV.

In the run-up to his announcement, Bisola, was announced the winner of the One Campaign.

At this stage, only Efe and Bisola were left standing after Marvis, Tboss and Debie Rise had all been evicted. Bisola’s winning the One Campaign appeared to be an anti-climax.

The One campaign will make Bisola represent Nigeria at the United Nations later in the year.

Comments

comments

Tags

About Charles Igbinidu

Charles Igbinidu is a Public Relations practitioner in Lagos, Nigeria

Check Also

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have baby

Like Tweet +1 Pin Share WhatsAppNEW DELHI (AP) — Popular Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by Hellowebs!
© Copyright 2011 - 2017, All Rights Reserved