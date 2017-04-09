Jubilations in Warri as Efe wins #BBNaija

The emergence of the fan favourite, Efe as winner of the Reality TV show, the Big Brother Nigeria, otherwise known as #BBNaija has led to celebrations on the streets of Warri, his home City.

Efe is a graduate of Economics and an up-coming rap artist,

He won with a massive 57 per cent of the vote. Bisola trailed with 18 per cent.

He will go home with the N25m cash prize and a Kia Sorento SUV.

In the run-up to his announcement, Bisola, was announced the winner of the One Campaign.

At this stage, only Efe and Bisola were left standing after Marvis, Tboss and Debie Rise had all been evicted. Bisola’s winning the One Campaign appeared to be an anti-climax.

The One campaign will make Bisola represent Nigeria at the United Nations later in the year.

