From Left: Personal Assistant Digital/Online Media Lauretta Onochie; Minister of Information Alhaji Lai Mohammed; President Muhammadu Buhari; Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu and Senior Special Assistant to the Pressident on Diaspora Matters, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa during their visit to the President at the Nigerian House in London on Saturday (12/8/17) 04236/12/8/2017/ICE/NAN

“I’ve learnt to obey my doctor’s orders”, says Buhari

I feel I could go home, but the doctors are in charge. I’ve now learnt to obey orders, rather than be obeyed.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari says there is tremendous improvement in his health, and that he is eager to return home.

“But I’ve learnt to obey my doctor’s orders, rather than be the one issuing the orders. Here, the doctor is absolutely in charge,” he said.

The President spoke while receiving the presidential media team, and the Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters, at Abuja House, London, on Saturday.

President Buhari comparing notes with his visitors from Nigeria

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, led the visiting team, accompanied by Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity; Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, and Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant on Digital/Online Media. Also, there was Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters.

 

When the team expressed delight at the much-improved health of the President, he retorted: “I feel I could go home, but the doctors are in charge. I’ve now learnt to obey orders, rather than be obeyed.”

President Buhari with his visitors at the lawns of Abuja House in London today

On how he felt hearing different conjectures about his health, an amused President Buhari said he followed events at home closely, lauding Nigerian television stations, and the media generally, for keeping him informed.

When told that prayers were going on fervently for him, not only in Nigeria, but all over Africa, and round the world, a delighted President said: “What we did in The Gambia early this year fetched us a lot of goodwill on the African continent. It gave us a lot of latitude. I thank all those who are praying. May God reward them.”

President Buhari sent appreciation to all Nigerians, expressing hope that he would be with them soon.

