Itse Sagay Fires Back At APC Leadership, Says They Are “Come And Chop Politicians”

The war of words between the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay (SAN), continued yesterday with Itse Sagay referring to Oyegun and other leaders of the party as “Come and Chop” politicians.

The war of words started last week when Sagay in an interview with The Nation, referred to APC as a Failed party whose leaders are weak and lily-livered.

The party through its spokesperson, replied Sagay, describing him as a “rogue elephant” who President Buhari dragged out of his inevitable obscurity. Read here.

Sagay has now reacted to the party’s statemen. According to him, he is an accomplished man who does not require an appointment unlike the party leaders who are come and chop politicians.

Also read: South-East Governors Unveil Plans To Rehabilitate IPOB Members

“I am an accomplished man long before any appointment. I am not a “come and chop” politician like you lot. My loyalty is to the president and not to the party which has continued to fail under the leadership of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun. To start with, I am not a ‘come and chop’ person as you are. I did not come to ‘chop’; so the party is not doing me a favor. You are the ones that have come to ‘chop. Secondly, my criticism of APC is not against President Muhammadu Buhari who I think is a man of great honor, integrity and whom I admire and who inspires me. I took this job because of Buhari and Osinbajo, who I admire greatly. The people I am referring to in my criticism are John Odigie-Oyegun and one Bolaji Abdullahi, who is (Senate President Bukola) Saraki’s Man Friday. They are dining with the devil who wants to destroy the party. They are appeasers, who are acting the way (former) British Prime Minister, Neville Chamberlain, appeased Adolf Hitler and in the process, they will destroy the party because they are weak and unable to confront evil and they will end up helping that Hitler to destroy the party. What is APC without Buhari, Osinbajo and Tinubu? The Oyegun-led executive, which is doing a policy of appeasement, will destroy the party.” he said

Share on: WhatsApp

Comments

comments