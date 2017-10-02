IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Reportedly Backs Down, Seeks Dialogue With President Buhari

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has reportedly called for a dialogue with President Buhari in a bid to end the agitation for the creation of Biafra.

According to PM news, Kanu through his lawyers, Ifeanyi Ejiofor and Amoebi Nzelu, has called for negotiation with the Federal Government to end the agitation for self-governance.

Kanu’s lawyers while reacting to the Federal Government’s decision to release some members of the group it arrested in February, said they were not opposed to talks with the government. Speaking to newsmen in Abia state, Ejiofor said

“Nnamdi Kanu is not averse to a political solution in resolving his present politically orchestrated ordeal. He welcomes genuine political solution to this case. Nnamdi Kanu has people of proven integrity and impeccable character that will negotiate on his behalf, based on his demands when communication on this effect is established.”

However, on the claims that the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta, MEND, was negotiating on behalf of Kanu and IPOB, the lawyer said, “In the past few day, the media was awash with news on negotiation going on between the Federal government and members of MEND, where our client’s name (Nnamdi Kanu) conspicuously featured. It is on that note that we wish to inform the general public that Nnamdi Kanu has no connection, contact, ties or any kind of relationship with members of the MEND. As such MEND has no implied, direct or express authority of Nnamdi Kanu to represent him or IPOB in any purported negotiation going on between MEND and the Government. The general public is accordingly advised to ignore, discountenance and disregard the falsehood been peddled by MEND.”

