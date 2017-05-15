Internet Fraud: Siblings Bag Two Years Jail Term

A Federal High Court in Warri, Delta state have convicted and sentenced two siblings, Chukwudi Ugwueke and Sophia Ugwueke, to two years imprisonment each for committing internet fraud.



The sentencing took place on May 11th. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC arraigned them on a single-count charge bordering on possession of fraudulent documents with intent to defraud one Lisa Marie Nors, an American citizen.

They were arrested based on information provided to the anti-graft agency that the siblings were defrauding foreigners through internet scams.

The accused persons pleaded guilty to an amended one count charge and were accordingly convicted and sentenced.

The court after the sentencing gave them an option of N400,000 fine each.

