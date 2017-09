The Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday served Senator Dino Melaye with the recall notice from his constituency in the Senate.

INEC officials from the national headquarters of the commission stormed his office in the Senate in several Ghana-Must Go bags.

INEC took the decision after it claimed that all efforts to serve Melaye with the recall notice has been frustrated by the controversial senator.

Melaye is the representative of Kogi West Senatorial District.