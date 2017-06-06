INEC Registers 14,000 New Voters In Niger– Official

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger says it has registered 14,000 eligible voters in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration in the state.

The Secretary of the commission, Alhaji Aliyu Bungudu, told the News Agency of Migeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday that those registered were issued with temporary voters card.

He appealed to those who had early registered and had not collect their PVCs to come forward for collection at the commission offices across the 25 local government areas in the state.

Bungudu also solicited the support of stakeholders, leaders of political parties, and development associations, in mobilising residents who have not registered to do so and those who did to come forward for their permanent voter cards.

He said that the CVR was geared toward giving every eligible voter the opportunity to participate in electoral process

Comments

comments