Husbands Must Provide Mosquito Nets Before Wedding In Sokoto'

Soon, insecticide treated mosquito nets will be a must have for men planning to get married in Sokoto State.

The item will be made a compulsory part of bride price for potential husbands before they are allowed to take the bride.

A yet-to-be ratified law in Sokoto State is aimed at making the process legal.

The law will also mandate the couple to undergo testing for sickle cell gene and enroll for a state community contributory health scheme to reduce the cost of medical treatment, Daily Trust reported.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Balarabe Kakale said the measures were meant to reduce the menace of the diseases in Sokoto

The commissioner revealed further that the law will make it compulsory for the potential bride and groom to undergo HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis B test before they are legally joined together.

The state health ministry is to sponsor a private bill before Sokoto legislature.

A seminar to unify the position of the law, Islam, and culture on premarital testing will precede the law.

 

