HumanRights Activist, Demands Justice For Woman Whose Husband Knowingly Infected Her With HIV In Ogun

Humanrights activist, Joe Okei-Odumakin is currently seeking justice for a married woman, Mrs Titilayo Emiabata whose husband, Kazeem Owolabi Emiabata, deliberately infected with HIV/AIDS and then threw her out of their matrimonial home in August.

A statement released by Okei-Odumakin, says Kazeem, is a Naval officer who is currently serving at Barrack Maintainance Unit, Port Harcourt, deliberately infected his legally married wife Titilayo with HIV and threw her out of their matrimonial home after she discovered his anti-retroviral drugs and medical records, which showed that he had been on treatment for a long period without disclosing his status to her.

She confronted him and later told her parents about her predicament when she got tested and her result came out positive. Kazeem had threatened to deal with his now estranged wife if she exposed his HIV status and then vowed to use the Police and other means to “kill Titilayo before HIV/AIDS kills him”.

Okei-Odumakin says the victim is being prosecuted by the husband and the Nigeria Police Force for alleged “house breaking” and “stealing” because she went to pack her personal belongings out of their matrimonial home after she was sent out of their matrimonial home.

The case between the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State vs Mrs. Titilayo Emiabata comes up tomorrow Thursday 21st September, 2017 by 9am at the Chief Magistrate Court in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State presided over by Senior Magistrate E.O. Idowu. She was arrested, detained for four days and arraigned in court on the 24th of August, 2017 in Charge No. MAG/55C/2017 on a 10 count charge bothering on burglary, housebreaking and stealing by the Nigeria Police Force, Ogun State Command.

The Women Arise for Change and the Campaign for Democracy which is being run by Odumakin, is demanding that justice should be done in this case. The NGO says it rejects the treatment meted out to Mrs Titilayo Emiabata by her Naval officer husband, in connivance with the Divisional Police Officer of Ago-Iwoye in Ogun State.

Lagos-based human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, would be representing her pro bono in court.

Comments

comments