Haruna, surviving son of late Gen. Vatsa is dead

Alhaji Haruna Vatsa, the first and surviving son of the late Maj-Gen. Mamman Vatsa and the Director-General Protocol to Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger state, is dead.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Malam Jibrin Ndace, confirmed the death in a statement released on Tuesday.

He said that Vatsa died on Tuesday afternoon in Kaduna, following a brief illness.

According to him, details of burial arrangement will be announced later.

Haruna’s only brother, Jibrin Mamman Jiya Vatsa, also died in September 2015 in Calabar, Cross River State, after a brief illness.

The father of late Haruna, Major General Mamman Jiya Vatsa, was a senior Nigerian Army officer and writer who was executed by the government of Major General Ibrahim Babangida on 5 March 1986 following a military tribunal death sentence for treason associated with an abortive coup.

He served as Minister of the Federal Capital Abuja, and was a member of the Supreme Military Council.

Comments

comments