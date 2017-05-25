Gunmen Storm Lagos Model School, Abduct Four Students

Some gunmen numbering over 10, this morning stormed the Lagos Model College at the Igbonla area of Epe and allegedly abducted four students.

The first information about the abduction had come from the Facebook page of one Elemoro Afolabi Sheriff who wrote that gunmen had invaded the college.

However, sketchy findings revealed that the kidnappers might have alerted the school authorities about their visit.

It is yet uncertain what measures the school might have put on ground when they got the letter from the kidnappers, given that the gang actually fulfilled their promise and successfully too.

…..More details later

