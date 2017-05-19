Gunmen Attack Village, Kill Four In Rivers

Unidentified gunmen invaded Otobie and Ererekri communities in Bonny Island of Rivers State, on Wednesday morning, and shot dead four persons, leaving another in a critical condition.

According to The News, the invasion which started at about 2 am and lasted till 5 am, led to big pandemonium as residents of the community scampered to safety.

Among those shot dead was Elder Macaulay Pepple, the 76-year-old father of Larry Pepple, the Director-General Rivers State Sustainable Development Agency, RSSDA.

Pepple, who was former Chief Security Officer to Dr Peter Odili, ex-governor of Rivers State, confirmed the killing of his father to journalists in Port Harcourt, adding that his remains has been deposited at the mortuary.

Names of the three other victims are: Kobiri Godspower, 25 Emilia God’spower, 15 Adolphus Hitler Pepple, 73.

The Chairman of Caretaker Committee of Bonny Local Government, Simeon Hart, who also confirmed the incident appealed to residents of the affected communities to be calm as security operatives have been deployed to the area to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Comments

comments