Group unveils first plastic bottle house in Nigeria

A group, Developmental Association for Renewable Energy in Nigeria (DARE),said it has constructed the first plastic bottle house in West Africa

The Chief Executive Officer of the group, Mr Yahaya Ahmed made the disclosure when he conducted newsmen round the house, located at Yelwa village on Kaduna-Zaria highway.

Ahmed said the house was made from plastic bottles as part of the group’s efforts to encourage recycling of waste materials in the country, create jobs and ensure safer environment.

According to him, a plastic bottle house is 20 times stronger than brick walls.

“A plastic bottle house can last for more than 200 years if constructed properly and carefully and is fireproof, bulletproof, earthquake resistant and can adapt to all kind of climate changes.”

“The plastic bottle house can be constructed anywhere, even on water if a good and adequate foundation is prepared beforehand.”

Ahmed explained that such house can be constructed using thousands of recycled plastic bottles “which are filled with sand, cement and mud.”

”This is the first of its kind in Nigeria. We have trained many students and youths who are actually displaying the talent of what they learnt at the centre in other places in Northern Nigeria.

“We are proud with what they are doing, as all these contribute in reducing the large number of waste plastics on our streets and refuse dumps.

“Indeed, recycling of waste plastics is one of the best technologies to avoid environmental air pollution from burning plastics,” he added.

Ahmed said the group would partner government and other organisations to bring in new ways of recycling waste in the country.

“We must join hands in tackling all the challenges disturbing our environment, and we must support government to bring an end to deforestation and pollution, so as to save our country from climate change,” he said.( NAN)

