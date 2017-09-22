Gov Wike’s UN Award, Vindicates Us – Rivers PDP

As commendations herald the nomination of Rivers State Governor, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for the prestigious United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award” in far away New York City, in the United States of America.

The State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah has expressed joy, saying the award has vindicated the PDP for the choice of Governor Wike as the candidate of the Party in 2015.

Bro. Obuah in a statement in Port Harcourt lauded Governor Wike for his efforts in the provision of decent and affordable housing for the people of the State.

While commending the Governor for winning the prestigious Award in far away United States of America, Bro. Obuah said the party was not surprised that what the Governor was doing in the State was being appreciated even by those outside the State, including the world governing body, the UN.

He recalled that less than six months of Governor Wike in office, he constructed and commissioned the 50-unit Housing Estate in Iriebe, Obio/Akpor Local government Area, adding that the project remains a model and unparalleled among similar projects by previous administrations in the State.

Bro. Obuah said the party was also thankful to the Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Award (SCAHSA) for finding the Governor deserving of the award, adding that the award has further showcased Wike’s good works to the international community.

“Surely, a gold fish does not have a hiding place and that explains why Governor Wike’s excellent performances will continue to attract attention from both local, State, national and international organizations. That is what democracy and good governance are all about.

“With only two years down the line in his four-year tenure, the Governor has garnered awards from a horde of reputable organizations around the globe, including the major media houses in the country. The award from the UN body just goes to show that Wike is Working”, Bro. Obuah enthused.

Against this backdrop, the PDP Chairman urged the people of the State to continue to support the Governor, adding that their support and appreciation would spur him to do more for them.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, PDP Chairman, Rivers State.

Friday, September 22, 2017.

Comments

comments