Gay Artisan Accused Of Killing Apprentice For Dating Woman

An artisan, Samarola Musa, has allegedly beaten his apprentice , Ademola Adeshina , to death for his refusal to stop dating a lady in the Lugbe area of Abuja .

Musa, who is facing a homicide charge at a Federal Capital Territory High Court ,

Gwagwalada, Abuja , is believed to have had a homosexual relationship with the 24- year – old man .

It was learnt that an autopsy indicated that Ademola died as a result of the beating he received from Musa.

The report also showed that the furniture maker had sodomised his apprentice before his death in May 2017 .

Musa, 42, in his statement to the police , said he slapped the deceased after he caught him having sex with the lady , identified simply as Precious , in his workshop , claiming that Ademola died of malaria a week after the incident.

But Ademola’ s father , Okuneye, faulted Musa’ s claims , stressing that the son died from the beatings he received from the former bouncer , who he described as a huge man .

He told PUNCH Metro that Musa had once informed him that Ademola was dating a lady he did not approve of , adding that he warned the deceased to stop going out with the lady.

The bereaved father said his son called him on May 3 , two days before his death that he had malaria , adding that he visited him at the workshop and found him working .

“ About 48 hours after, I got a text message from Musa asking me to call him back urgently . I did and he simply told me that my son had passed away ; I was shocked . He said he was at Asokoro General Hospital and when I got there , I found my son lying in the back seat of his Honda Accord car with his face against the glass window , ” he said .

Okuneye said the accused informed him that his son died of malaria and suggested that the body should be buried , but he insisted on depositing it in a morgue .

The engineer explained that after returning home , he received a call from Precious , who narrated to him how Musa beat his son to death.

He said , “ The girl said she witnessed the assault and when she confronted Musa, he injured her in the leg. I asked if she was ready to make a statement at the police station about it and she agreed .

“ Musa was arrested and he admitted to beating my boy because he was dating the girl . We did a post- mortem on the body and it showed that Ademola suffered serious internal injury from the beating.

“ The autopsy also showed that the boy was sodomised ; it was after this that we got to know that Musa is a well known homosexual in Lugbe and its environs ; he had been sleeping with my son and he killed him because he was dating a woman. ”

Our correspondent gathered that the family had made plans to bury the deceased last Saturday , but the police declined to grant them the permission to carry out the funeral .

The accused was remanded in Kuje prisons by the court on Monday , while the case was adjourned till November 20, 2017.

