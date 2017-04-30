Funke Egbemode retains Guild of Editors seat

By Grace Alegba

Mrs Funke Egbemode, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, New Telegraph Newspaper has been re-elected as the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

Egbemode won her position unopposed at the Guild`s Biennial Convention in Lagos on Saturday.

Other officers who were returned unopposed are Mr Frederick Fabor, Vice President, East, Hajiya Sani Vice President North and Mrs Victoria Ibanga as the General Secretary.

Mr Suleiman Gaya emerged as the Deputy President.

Other officers elected are Mustapha Isah, Vice President, West, Mr Ray Echebiri, Treasurer and Mrs Mary Atologbe emerged assistant secretary.

Mr Ibrahim Mammaga of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and his Leadership Newspaper counterpart, Mrs Catherine Agbo emerged as the Standing Committee members for the north.

Mr Steve Nwosu, Steve Osuji and Austin Elewodalu were elected as Standing Committee members for the West while Mrs Juliet Njiowhor and Mr Ikpong Udom won as Standing Comiitee members for the East.

The election committee led by veteran Journalist, Mr Ray Ekpu supervised the hitch-free exercise and declared the officers as winners.

In her acceptance speech, Egbemode said she would work hard to effect positive changes in the Guild in two years.

“I regard this election as an investment and I will ensure that this confidence is treated with respect.

“I am truly humbled, lucky because of the numbers of editors that decided that one person is good and nobody should run against me,” she said.

The President assured that she would not disappoint her colleagues because they gave her an uncommon trust.

