Fuji Act, ‘Love Idris’ Celebrates At 50

One of the oldest Fuji artistes around, Alhaji Idris Adisa, popularly known as ‘Love Idris’, is right now basking in the euphoria of attaining the Golden Age of 50, and he is much reveling in the attainment.

Love Idris, who came into the limelight in the early 90s, with his hit tune ‘Penicure’, has over 37 years of experience on the stage, and he is still very much active. He has over five hit albums to his credit, amongst which are ‘Solution’, ‘Fuji ‘Toasting’ and ‘Plenty Sorry’, to mention a

few.

In the attitude of celebration, the Agege, Lagos-based Fuji act, who on account of his popular hit tune, was given the moniker, Penicure, has completed plans to roll out the drums for his 50th birthday celebration, which is billed for this weekend; Sunday, 21, 2017, at the upscale watering hole, Tem-D Events Centre, off Akilo, Ogba Road, Lagos, where the cream of fellow top Fuji musicians like KWAM 1, Alh. Shefiu Alao, Pasuma Wonder, Saheed Osupa and Sule Alao Malaika will be on the ground to celebrate with the celebrator.

The talented Fuji artiste is expected to use the birthday celebration to release his newest album, entitled ‘Advice’, released under Sodom Music, in conjunction with Easy Records.

It is indeed a double celebration for the Penicure crooner. Other prominent personalities expected at the soiree, include Lagos Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, Hon. Adebayo Adejare, and Hon. Yinka Ogundinmu, while royal fathers expected are Oba Saheed Elegushi, Oba Fatai Akamo, Oba Adedayo Shyllon and Oba Akeem Agbedeyi, just as one of the big time players in the maritime industry, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, boss of Sifax Group is billed to be the Chairman of the day, having been a major financial pillar behind the nearly four decades band, led by Love Idris.

