Freed Chibok schoolgirls to be flown first to Maiduguri before Abuja

The 82 Chibok schoolgirls, who regained their freedom on Saturday from Boko Haram captivity, are to be flown first to Maiduguri, Borno capital on Sunday, not Abuja.

A reliable Presidency source, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Saturday night, said the liberated girls were currently in Banki, a border town in Borno

The 82 girls were released to international negotiators who have been working in collaboration with the Federal government for their safe return, since they were kidnapped in April 2014.

The girls were released Saturday afternoon.

“The girls are now lodged in the military barracks and will be flown to (the Borno state capital) Maiduguri tomorrow (Sunday),” a military told a news agency.

A civilian militia member gave an identical account.

Enoch Mark, a Christian pastor whose two daughters were among those kidnapped, said he was told of the release by the Bring Back Our Girls pressure group and an official in Maiduguri.

He added: “This is good news to us. We have been waiting for this day. We hope the remaining girls will soon be released”.

He added: “This is good news to us. We have been waiting for this day. We hope the remaining girls will soon be released.”

Over 270 girls were kidnapped at Chibok Girls Secondary School on 14 April 2014, to the shock of many Nigerians and the international community.

Fifty seven of the girls escaped, while 219 were taken away, with the government of Goodluck Jonathan tardy in mounting a rescue operation.

The Buhari administration since it came into office on 29 May 2015, has been working towards freeing all the girls still in captivity.

At the third anniversary of the abduction of the girls, President Buhari further made the commitment in a special statement:

“Like I have repeatedly said, the Federal Government is willing to bend over backwards to secure the release of the remaining Chibok girls. We have reached out to their captors, through local and international intermediaries, and we are ever ready to do everything within our means to ensure the safe release of ALL the girls.

“I wish to reassure the parents of the Chibok girls, all well-meaning Nigerians, organisations and the international community that as a government, we are unrelenting on the issue of the safe return of our children.

“I trust God that soon, our collective efforts will be rewarded with the safe return of our schoolgirls to their families, friends and their communities”.

Comments

comments