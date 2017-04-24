Foul Smell Exposes Human Part Dealer In Ilorin

A suspected human parts dealer has been arrested in Ilorin after a foul smell coming from his car caused residents to suspect something was amiss and a search of the vehicle confirmed their suspicion.



The middle-aged man was exposed after his Toyota car broke down in Adewole area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, yesterday afternoon. When he parked to look at his car engine, passers-by perceived an offensive odour and raised the alarm, causing a crowd to gather. On searching the car, one human leg, two arms and a skull were found in a black nylon bag in the trunk of his car.

The suspect was lynched by the mob and might have been killed, had the police not got wind of the assault and rushed to the scene. He was taken to the Adewole Police station in Ilorin accompanied by residents who were screaming and raining curses on him.

The suspect’s house at Ita Kudimo, Abata Suban, Pakata area of Ilorin West was also searched and human parts were reportedly also found there. His house was demolished and hoodlums used the opportunity to make away with some of his possessions.

The Police Commissioner in Kwara State, Mr. Olusola Amore, confirmed the incident to Vanguard, saying:

“It is true that a man was caught with human parts today (yesterday). He was beaten at Kudimoh area of Adewole. We arrested him so that we can find other people connected with that business of human parts. The case is now at Adewole, but the State CID will take over.”

Comments

comments