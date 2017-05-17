Five Ondo PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC

The gale of defections rocking the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the country on Wednesday blew five members of the Ondo State House of Assembly elected under of the platform of the party to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

The five lawmakers, who joined their colleagues who had earlier defected, included the immediate past Deputy Speaker, Hon. Fatai Olotu (Akoko North East), Hon. Akinyele Fasogbon (Odigbo II), Hon. Kuti Towase (Akoko South East), Hon. Bimbo Fajolu (Ileoluji/Okeigbo) and Hon. Tuyi Akintimehin (Idanre).

The defection of the five PDP lawmakers swelled the APC to 18 members while PDP which hitherto had 21 has been reduced to eight members. This development gave the ruling party the two-third majority needed to take any decision in the House of Assembly.

The defecting lawmakers and their supporters were received into the APC by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu at a colourful ceremony held at the International Event Centre, The Dome, in Akure.

One of the former PDP lawmakers, Hon. Abayomi Akinruntan, who also joined APC last month, had reportedly facilitated the decision of more of his colleagues to join the ruling party.

Welcoming the defectors to the party, the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu said more legislators are still going to join the party in a few days.

Akeredolu said, “The House will soon belong to the APC and I want to tell you that we have no enemy among the legislators. All of them are willing to work with us, they are ready to work for the state, we have a wonderful House of Assembly.

“ I believe these lawmakers (defectors) will talk to other colleagues (in the PDP) and they too will join us.”

He urged the party leaders across the state not to discriminate against the new party men, saying they should be carried along always in all the party activities in their various local government areas .

Speaking on behalf of other defectors, the immediate former deputy speaker, Olotu, who resigned his from the position following the crisis of the Assembly, said they were wooed by the achievements of the Akerelodu-led administration in the last few months of assuming power in the state.

He particularly commended the governor over his efforts in resolving the recent leadership crisis that rocked the Assembly .

He expressed the readiness of him and other defectors to support the party. He said “ We will add value to the APC.”

