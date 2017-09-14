Fire At A Malaysian School kills 21 Children, 2 Adults

At least 21 students and two adults have been killed after a fire broke out at a school in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur early this morning while two other victims remain in a critical condition.

According to reports, when emergency responders first arrived on the scene, “almost 90% of the building was already on fire,”.

Spokesman Soiman Jahid said, ‘the firemen could hear cries for help from inside the building. The first team from the fire station managed to save five of the children from the lower level’.

Jahid also said firefighters found bodies in three different locations, all of them badly burned. A large number of victims found were piled on top of each other, while another was discovered in front of the main door.

Eyewitness Shahirman Shahril said, ‘based on my observation, the building has grills that could not be opened from inside, because of the grills, they could not escape through the windows, except for the five students who escaped through the door and sought help from the firemen’.

