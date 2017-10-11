FG Files Forgery Charges Against Senator Misau Who Claimed IG Of Police Is Corrupt

The Federal government through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has filed two separate set of charges against Senator Isah Misau who accused the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim of corruption and marrying a female officer whom he impregnated.

Misau and the IGP have been at loggerheads after the Senator made some grave allegations against him in an interview with a National daily in August this year.

The Senator alleged that police officers pay bribes to get favourable postings and promotions. On October 4th, Misau while speaking on the floor of the Senate, alleged that the IG of Police impregnated a female officer whom he hurriedly got married to.

According to the Nation, the set of charges were filed at the Federal high court, Abuja, and the FCT high court. In one of the five-count charges, Senator Misau was accused of making “injurious falsehood” against the IG and the chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) Mike Okiro and the Nigeria Police in various newspaper publications. The said false documents Misau allegedly made and uttered are: “personal particulars of persons seeking election to the office/membership of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (INEC Form C. F. 001/2011),” and a similar document for 2015 election (INEC Form C. F. 2015).

Others are: “A statutory declaration of age, deposed to at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja in December 2014” and “Bauchi State Health Management Board Birth Certificate Registration No: 28799.”

Misau, in the seven-count charge filed by the Attorney General of the Federation, is said to have, by his alleged conduct, committed offences punishable under Section 1(2)(C) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap 17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

The charge reads as follows:

That you lsah Hamman Misau of Hamman Misau residence, Turaki Street, Misau, Bauchi State on or about 28th january 2011 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did make a false document to wit: Affidavit in support of personal particulars of persons seeking election to the office/membership of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria [INEC FORM C.F. 001/2011) which you submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission knowing it to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(2)(c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act;

That you lsah Hamman Misau of Hamman Misau residence, Turaki Street, Misau, Bauchi State on or about 28’h january 2011 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did utter a false document to wit: Affidavit in Support of Personal Particulars of Persons seeking election to the Office/Membership of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (INEC FORM C.F. 001/2011) which you submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission knowing it to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(2)(c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act;

That you lsah Hamman Misau of Hamman Misau residence, Turaki Street, Misau, Bauchi State on or about 16th December 2014 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did make a false document to wit: Affidavit in Support of Personal Particulars of Persons seeking election to the Office/Membership of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria {INEC FORM C.F. 001/2015) which you submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission knowing it to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(2)(c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act;

That you Isah Hamman Misau of Hamman Misau residence, Turaki Street, Misau, Bauchi State on or about 16th December 2014 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did utter a false document to wit: Affidavit in Support of Personal Particulars of Persons seeking election to the office/membership of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (INEC FORM C.F. 001/2015) which you submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission knowing it to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(2)(c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act; among other charges.

Cap M17 Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same Act.

