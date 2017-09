The Federal Government has declared Monday, October 2nd 2017 as public holiday to commemorate the 57th independence anniversary.

Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.) announced this in a statement released yesterday September 27th.

Dambazzau on behalf of the government, congratulated Nigerians on the anniversary and urged everyone to sustain the collective efforts towards maintaining and strengthening the unity of the country.

