Wednesday , October 11 2017
Home / News / Local News / Femi Aribisala Asks Zahra Buhari A Question Over Aso Rock Clinic Statement

Femi Aribisala Asks Zahra Buhari A Question Over Aso Rock Clinic Statement

Malena Onoruvwe 2 hours ago Local News Leave a comment

Share
+1
Share
A legal practitioner, Mr. Femi Aribisala has berated the daughter of the President Muhammadu Buhari, Zahra, over statement that his father did not know about the ‘poor state of Aso Rock Clinic’.

Aribisala in a twitter post said: “Zahra Buhari: “My Father Is Not Aware Of Poor State Of Aso Rock Clinic.”

“Is he aware of the poor state of the country?”

Zahra and her mother, Aisha Buhari had blasted the management of Aso Rock clinic over inability to cater for minor medical tablets such as paracetamol, syringe and x-ray facilities in the clinic.

 

Share
+1
Share

Comments

comments

Tags

About Malena Onoruvwe

Check Also

Boat Capsizes Under Third Mainland Bridge In Lagos, 19 Passengers Rescued

Marine Police of the Lagos State Police Command in a joint effort with Rapid Response …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by Hellowebs!
© Copyright 2011 - 2017, All Rights Reserved