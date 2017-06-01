Father Rapes His 4-Year Old Daughter, Bags 14 Years Prison Term

An Ekiti State High Court has sentenced a 57-year-old man, David Oluwatoba, to 14 years in prison for raping his four-year-old stepdaughter.

In the judgement, Justice Toyin Abodunde held that the prosecution had proved the case beyond every reasonable doubt on the weight of evidence before the court.

The judge held that the prison term started counting from the day of conviction.

The incident happened on August 12, 2013, at Odo Usi Street, Awo Road, Igede Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area.

The convict was first arraigned in court on November 27, 2015.

Exhibits tendered to convict Oluwatoba included photographs, a medical report on the sexual assault, statement of the accused at the police station, among others.

The convict is married to two wives, including the mother of the victim, who is the second wife.

On the day of the incident, the victim’s mother was not at home and the convict raped the girl after bathing her.

The mother on arrival discovered that the little girl was bleeding from her private part which prompted her to raise the alarm.

The incident was reported at the Igede-Ekiti Police Divisional Headquarters and the convict was promptly arrested.

