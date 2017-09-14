For Failing To Retain The Title, Enugu State Governor Sacks Management Of Rangers FC

Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has fired the management and board of Rangers International FC of Enugu for failing to retain the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) title.

In the just concluded NPFL, Enugu Rangers who won the 2015/2016 Nigerian Premier League trophy were only able to finish at the mid-table, a situation the governor blamed on poor management.

Plateau United dethrone them as Nigerian champions after defeating former holders Enugu Rangers 2-0 at the Rwang Pam Stadium on Saturday.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, Governor Ugwuanyi said:

“Fully conscious of what the Club represent, not only for Enugu State but the entire Igbo race, I decided to take up the challenge of revitalizing the Club and restoring it to its hitherto pre-eminent position in Nigerian and African soccer circles,” he said.

“By the grace of God, these efforts yielded the desired results as the Club lifted the 2015/2016 Nigerian Premier League trophy- the first time it was doing so in 32 years and much to the relief and excitement of the Club’s supporters and Igbo people everywhere in the world.

“But no sooner did this happen, than the club was plunged into crisis. Bitter in-fighting, indiscipline and players’ discontent crept in.

Revelations were made of illegal sales of players and money therefrom, pocketed by private persons and also, of the fact that some of the players we believed were bought in the 2015/2016, were actually on loan. All these culminated in embarrassingly, poor performances of the Club at the beginning of the 2016/2017 season.”

According to the displeased governor, in order to ensure the total revitalization and repositioning of the Club, “the Board and Management of Rangers Management Corporation are hereby dissolved.”

