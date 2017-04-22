FA Cup: Chelsea thrash Spurs 4-2

Chelsea defeated arch rivals, Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 to book a place in the finals of the English FA Cup.

In the thrilling encounter at Wembley Stadium, Chelsea twice led Spurs but the London neighbours always found a way to keep parity.

Brazilian Willian opened scoring for Chelsea in the fifth minute, but Harry Kane scored the equalizer 12 minutes after. In the 42nd minute a foul by Tottenham against Victor Moses gifted Willian his second goal via the resulting penalty kick.

But seven minutes after resumption of play, Dele Alli replied with his goal to level proceedings with Chelsea.

Matters remained unsettled until the 75th minute when Eden Hazard scored for Chelsea and Matic scored the fourth goal five minutes later, effectively putting the match beyond Tottenham.

Tottenham have now lost seven FA cup semi-finals in a row.

Spurs have now lost 7 FA Cup semi finals in a row: to Chelsea twice, Arsenal twice, Newcastle, Everton and P’mouth.

