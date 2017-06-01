Excitement In Calabar as Acting President Osinbajo visits

Calabar, the Cross River State Capital was agog on Thursday as residents comprising women, men and children thronged the streets to give acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN a fitting welcome.

The Acting President is on a one day working visit to the state.

Our correspondent who was on the entourage of the Acting President reports that from the Margret Ekpo International Airport through IBB Way to the Palace of the Obong of Calabar, residents came out in their numbers to welcome Prof. Osinbajo.

On arrival at the airport, Acting President Osinbajo had inspected the guard of honour mounted by troops of the Army, Navy and Air Force before proceeding to the Palace of the Obong of Calabar for a brief interaction.

The visibly elated Prof. Osinbajo had earlier stopped his motorcade along the IBB Way to meet the cheering crowd before stopping at the Federal Government Girls College, Calabar to greet hundreds of students of the college, who came out to catch a glimpse of his motorcade.

The Acting President came down on several occasions and walked a few meters just to shake hands with students of the school.

