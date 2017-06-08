Ex-boyfriend Ruins Wedding, Sends Bride’s Sex Video To Groom

Bride who thought she could have her cake and eat it received the shock of her life on her wedding day.

The wedding ceremony had gone on well, and the couple had arrived at the reception, to the waiting arms of families and friends.

When the groom got down from the car, everyone had thought he wanted to open the door for his bride.

They were, however, shocked to see him drag out his new wife in rough manner, while the now weeping bride was caught by a vigilant person who led her away as she cried.

It turned out that the bride had spent her last night as a spinster with an ex-boyfriend of hers.

As reported by Chinapress, the groom had received a message on his mobile phone, with a video clip attached and this caused him to be furious.

The video clip was reportedly sent by the ex-boyfriend, which showed him and the bride having sex the night before.

watch video here …http://punchng.com/video-ex-boyfriend-ruins-wedding-sends-brides-sex-video-to-groom/

Comments

comments