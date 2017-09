Every day I Work To Bring People Together And Build A Community – Mark Zuckerberg

Yesterday, President Trump in a tweet accused Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook of being ‘Anti-Trump’.

Reacting to the president’s tweet, Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg says, ‘Every day I work to bring people together and build a community for everyone. We hope to give all people a voice and create a platform for all ideas’.

Share on: WhatsApp

Comments

comments