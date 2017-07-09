Evans to face trial in Lagos after interrogation in Abuja

Kidnap kingpin, Chukwudidumeme Onuamadike, also known as Evans, is cooling his feet in a secret cell at Louise Edet House, Police Force Headquarters, in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja; and this is authoritative.

Investigations revealed that the relocation of Evans to Abuja was on the express instructions of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The tactical manoeuvre was carried out by the IGP’s Special Squad and was not known to many. It was the very classified nature of the operation to relocate Evans to Force Headquarters, Abuja, that gave rise to the wild and wide speculation that the gangster had vanished.

The false alarm created panic in most of Evans’ victims.

IGP orders relocation

His relocation to Abuja, sources hinted, is with a view to ensuring that the Inspector-General of Police and the management team of the Force, personally interrogate the kidnap kingpin. The objective, we were made to understand, is to get more information relating to his exploits in the criminal world.

Vanguard had exclusively suggested, two weeks ago, that the suspect was slated for movement to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, to interact with police chiefs.

Police sources disclosed that his relocation to Abuja is a temporary measure aimed at ensuring water-tight interrogation pursuant to establishing a solid case against the suspect. These are all efforts geared towards conducting a successful prosecution in court.

