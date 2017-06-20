Elders Council Seeks End To Ondo APC Crisis

The Ondo State Elders Council of the All Progressives Congress has called for reconciliation among all warring groups in the party.

A statement by the elders said it was important to wrestle the APC from its current state of disunity, mutual distrust and rudderless position.

The statement signed by Sen. Farukanmi Olorunnimbe, Chairman of the Council, and made available to newsmen in Akure on Tuesday, said that the APC needs a strong executive council to lead it to victory in 2019 general elections.

Olorunnimbe said that the council would intervene to end the ongoing drift, and urged members to unite and provide very strong support to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to deliver on his promises to the electorate.

“It is, therefore, most embarrassing that the APC state executive is in disarray since the completion of the Nov. 26, 2016 gubernatorial election.

“The role which the executive of the APC in Ondo State should play in strengthening of the administration of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu has been neglected, and this is most unfortunate.

“Let us strive to ensure and facilitate a process of re-organisation, re-branding, and re-positioning of our great party to face emerging challenges.

“All members of APC in Ondo state must rally round and reconcile so that we can face future elections as a united team,” he said.

The chairman of the elders’ council advised the governor to look into the grievances of some members of the party executive, to bring about necessary solution.

He urged APC leaders in the South West to consult regularly, so as to know what was going on in the party.

Olorunnimbe complained that the state had been neglected in terms of appointment by the Federal Government and called for change.

“In a view of the massive support given by us in the election of President Muhammadu Buhari, our state has been totally neglected in the appointment into national positions,” he said.

