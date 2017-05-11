Eight Things Men Hate During Sex

Men love creativity in the bedroom. However, there are some creative activities that may seem odd to your man, while others are plainly dangerous to his well-being.

What are these activities? Read on…

• The over-moan: Moaning in ecstasy when a guy is barely touching you makes him think you’re acting up. So, be careful how you moan.

• The starfish: If there is anything that men hate during sex, it is lying on the bed with your arms and legs stretched out flat, making absolutely no effort to play your part. Even if you’re down under his weight, men still want an active participant.

• Too much bouncing up and down: When you’re on top, nothing scares a guy more than when you bounce a little too high, and there’s the chance of a botched landing. Catch some air and come down wrong, and you’re looking at the possibility of a broken penis. Yes, the penis is a muscle. But if severely bent while erect, it can tear.

• Watch your style: Some like rough sex; some don’t. So, it is wrong to assume that your guy wants to be slapped, scratched down his back, spanked on the butt or any other thing you can do to inflict pain while having sex. If he tells you he likes it, fine. But if it hasn’t been discussed, don’t leave him with any teeth, nail or slap marks.

• Exploration: Yes, many guys find it pleasurable to have their butt fondled. Many guys don’t. Unless he’s told you that he likes it, stay away from his anus. If you want to fondle something, reach for his balls instead. They are a much safer bet.

• Careless riding of his penis: Naturally, an erect penis would bend forward. This means: Don’t ride a penis the same way you ride a bull. Lean forward or straighten up. Don’t lean all the way back. Quite simply, guys’ penises don’t bend that way.

• Anal view: Most guys will agree that reverse cowgirl is a hot position. That being said, it’s safest to stay upright in this position. If you lean forward and grab his ankles, not only are you risking bending his penis the wrong way, you’re giving him an unsolicited view of your anus. Not sexy!

• Don’t use water: There are many things that make good lubricants: jelly, lotion or saliva if you’re giving a hand job in the shower. One thing that doesn’t make a good lubricant is water. Water leads to dryness. If you are giving a hand job and need some extra lubricant, reach for the lotion, not the tap

