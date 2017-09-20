EFCC Declares Wife Of Former NDDC Official, George Turnah Wanted Over N1bn Fraud

The public is hereby notified that Jennifer Timinipre Turnah whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a case of criminal conspiracy, money laundering and stealing to the tune of over one billion naira.

The suspect, who is the wife of Barrister George Alabh Turnah, a former special assistant to the then Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC Dan Abia, is a signatory to some of the companies her husband allegedly used to launder monies meant for youth development.

Bank accounts of the shell companies – Celtic Pride Global Services Limited, West Oak Multi Concepts Limited, Eliben Educational Centre Limited, Cinco Ranch Hotels & Apartments Nigeria Limited and Dubai Stores & Supermarket Nigeria Limited – were used to launder the stolen funds. The suspect has refused to honour repeated invitations from the Commission and is currently on the run.

A native of Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA of Bayelsa State, the fair-skinned suspect is 30 years old and speaks Ijaw and English Languages fluently. Her last known address is No 2A9 Street, CITEC Estate, Abuja.

Anybody with useful information as to her whereabouts should contact the Commission in its Enugu, Ibadan, Kano, Lagos, Maiduguri, Gombe, Port Harcourt and Abuja offices or through these numbers 0809 3322 644 (0809 EFCC NIG), 0818 3322 644 (0818 EFCC NIG); its e-mail address: info@efccnigeria.org or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.

