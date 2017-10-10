EFCC Arraigns Two For N7.3bn Oil Fraud

The EFCC, Lagos zonal office, on Monday, October 9th, arraigned the duo of Ogbor Elliot, Managing Director, Danium Energy Services Limited, and Godwin Okoronkwo, Managing Director, Petrosol Energy Limited, before Justice O. Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

On a 10-count charge bordering on obtaining under false pretense, conspiracy and forgery to the tune of N7, 300,000,000(Seven Billion, Three Million Naira). The duo allegedly used forged Purchase Orders to hoodwink a new generation bank into granting them credit facility to finance the sale of Automotive Gas Oil valued at several billions of Naira to a major oil marketing company.

The suspects, who are members of a syndicate of fraudsters, were arrested following a complaint by an employee of the bank.

