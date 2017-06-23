Edo State Government Set Up Foundry And fabrication village

The Edo Government has resolved to set up a foundry and fabrication village in an effort to spur skill and technological development and fast track the industrialisation of the state.

The state has therefore signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigeria Institute of Welding (NIW) to assist to establish the planned Fabrication Village in the state.

Governor Godwin Obaseki signed on behalf of the state government, while Dr Solomon Edeberi, the president of NIW signed on behalf of the school.

The ceremony was held at the Edo Government House in Benin on Thursday.

Obaseki said the aim of the MoU was to fast-track the industrialisation process of the state.

“Industrialisation is the core of my administration and at the core of industrialisation is fabrication, and welding drives fabrication.

“We are very excited to work with you and it is an understanding that we will give life to,’’ he said.

He noted that Human Capital was needed to coordinate all aspects of development and commended the institute for its initiative to train human capacity in state.

According to the governor, the MoU with the institute will give the state global access to welding processes and technological capacity to have welding colonies.

The governor also assured of provision of power to the proposed fabrication site in the state.

Earlier, Edeberi said the signing of the MoU showed the level of confidence the state government had in the institute.

He assured that the team working on the fabrication project would bring its wealth of experience to bear to justify the confidence reposed on them.

The institute’s president said that the school would work with all aspect of the state to ensure that professionalism was brought into technical training.

“We will work to actualise your vision of a technologically driven state and bring up a centre for welding and technology

