Edo Election Tribunal dismisses Ize-Iyamu’s petition

Edo State Election Petition Tribunal on Friday dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The tribunal upheld the September 28, 2016 election of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The Chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Ahmed Badamasi, held that the petitioners failed to support their pleadings with evidence as well as abandoned some pleadings in their petition.

Justice Badamasi held that many witnesses called by the petitioners were discredited during cross examination and gave hearsay evidence

Comments

comments