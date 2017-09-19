Wednesday , September 20 2017
Glo Data Plans
Home / News / Local News / Drunk Police Officer Accidentally Shoots Two Dead At A Child Dedication Ceremony In Warri

Drunk Police Officer Accidentally Shoots Two Dead At A Child Dedication Ceremony In Warri

Malena Onoruvwe 7 hours ago Local News Leave a comment

The Delta State Police Command have arrested one Inspector Samuel Imana for killing two people in Warri.

According to reports, the police inspector accidentally shot two persons dead during a child dedication on Sunday, September 17, at Ejewo Street, Off Okere Ugberikoko Road, Warri, Delta State.

“Inspector Imana and his team was hired as escort to the yahoo boys who attended a child dedication, trouble was said to have started when the boys began to spray and the police inspector decided as usual to release some gun shot on the air but unfortunately the bullets hit 3 persons, 2 were reported dead, while the last is still in coma” the report said.

One of the dead has been identified as Elvis Kugbere while the wounded one is battling for his life at UBTH.

He was arrested by the disciplinary unit of the Nigerian Police Force Zone B, Warri, and would be arraigned today for trial at Asaba.

Comments

comments

Tags

About Malena Onoruvwe

Check Also

Isoko Man Releases Pre-Wedding Photos As He Gets Ready To Wed Two Ladies Same Day

Like Tweet +1 Pin Share WhatsAppFacebook user, MC Udeke shared pre-wedding photos of an Isoko …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by Hellowebs!
© Copyright 2011 - 2017, All Rights Reserved