Don’t Address Nigerian Senators As ‘Distinguished’, They Have No Honour- Itse Sagay

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, Professor Itse Sagay, has advised Nigerians to stop addressing members of the Nigerian Senate as distinguished because according to him, they have no honour, value and integrity.

Speaking at the Hallmarks of Labour Foundation Re-union in Lagos earlier today, Professor Sagay accused the Nigerian political class of worsening the conditions of Nigerians instead of using their offices to ameliorate it.

“Our current ruling class, particularly the Senate has no value, no honour, no vision, no integrity, no compassion for the sufferings of fellow Nigerians. The attachment of ‘Distinguished’ to their name is a horrible bastardization and gross abuse of that term. Now, I reject it with contempt when anyone addresses me with that unfortunate term.” he said

Comments

comments