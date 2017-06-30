Domestic Violence: At Last Mercy Aigbe’s Husband Apologises

Mercy Aigbe’s estranged husband, Lanre Gentry, has publicly apologised to her, adding that he was tired of the negative publicity and wanted to bury the hatchet.

Aigbe who was battered by her hotelier husband had in recent times posted pictures of the degree of injury she sustained while she was married to him. Screen munched messages and photos of her in the hospital had surfaced on her Instagram page.

Although Gentry initially denied ever laying hands on his wife, over time more evidence by Aigbe had proven otherwise. Now that the table had turned, Gentry has swallowed his pride and has now openly apologised.

