Delta State Speaker Impeached

Delta State House of Assembly Speaker, Mr. Monday Igbuya has been impeached over allegations of financial misappropriation and highhandedness.

He was sacked on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Okpe constituency, Sheriff Oborevwori was elected as the new speaker.

The PUNCH learnt that the Deputy Speaker, Mr Friday Osanebi presided at the assembly sitting where the former speaker, Igbuya, was impeached alongside the Majority Leader, Tim Owhofere.

It was reliably gathered that the sitting started about 7:06am which was against the usual 10am for sitting by the House, and was fully attended by members excluding the impeached principal officers who were absent.

The lawmakers also suspended the impeached speaker for three months while the former Majority Leader who has now been replaced by Mr Johnson Erijo was however handed an indefinite suspension.

At the end of the sitting, the new Speaker and other members however proceeded to Government House to intimate the state Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, of the changed in the house leadership.

The governor was still at a closed doors meeting with the assembly members at the time of filing this report.

Efforts to reach the impeached speaker for reaction to the development proved abortive

Comments

comments