Delta State House Of Assembly Suspends Lawmaker For Alleged Gross Misconduct

The Delta House of Assembly on Wednesday , suspended one of its members, Hon. Reuben Izeze over alleged misconduct. Hon. Izeze, the representative of Ughelli South state constituency, was suspended for three months for bringing the House to disrepute.

The lawmaker’s suspension followed a motion moved by the assembly’s Majority Leader, Mr Tim Owhefere, during the legislative body’s plenary session.

Moving the motion, Owhefere noted that the behavior of Izeze was unbecoming of a lawmaker, adding that such attitude would do the Assembly’s image no good.

He therefore moved that the lawmaker should be suspended for three months to enable him learn more about legislation.

The motion was seconded by the Chief Whip of the House, Mrs Pat Ajudua, representing Oshimili North Constituency.

It was then unanimously adopted by the Assembly after it was put through a voice vote by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.

“Hon. Rueben Izeze, Member representing Ughelli South Constituency is hereby suspended for a period of three months”, said Oborevwori.

The motion did not however give details of the alleged misconduct. However, it is being speculated that the alleged misconduct has to do with Hon Izeze sleeping on the floor before a former Vanguard reporter, Sola Adebayo who he considered as one of his benefactors. He also sometimes ago did the same thing before ex-governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Izeze was earlier suspended for three months for alleged legislative misconduct and was later recalled after being away for one month.

