Defamation Case: Governor El-Rufai Testifies In Court

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai this morning appeared at the State High Court to testify in the libel suit he filed against The Union Newspaper in 2015 over a defamatory assets declaration story.

El-Rufai had sued the Lagos based newspaper for reporting that he declared assets worth N90billion before the Code of Conduct Bureau.

The Union newspaper had on June 2015 published a story alleging that El-Rufai declared assets worth N90billion, including 40 mansions scattered across the country. The governor described the story as “untrue and malicious” shortly after signing the writ of summons.

“Let them come and prove that I am as rich as they claimed,” he said. ” I hope I lose the suit because if I have all these money, I would do a lot more for Kaduna State with the money.” he said.

“No one can be sworn into office as governor without declaring his assets. So, every governor in Nigeria; every elected officials must have declared his assets before the chief judge swears him in. It is not even a question requiring an answer.”

Comments

comments