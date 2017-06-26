Davido gifts Personal Assistant  oil truck

Nigerian singer Davido has done another good deed, gifting his personal assistant for many years an oil truck.

It was to celebrate the birthday of the PA, known as Lateef Biola, who plans to go into oil and gas business.

In his Twitter post, Davido displayed a photo of the truck and urged Lateef “to go get his money”.

On his Instagram page, Davido however went emotional, explaining what Lateef has meant to him since he was twelve years old.

Happy birthday bro !! U been with me since I was 12 .. even before I even thought doing music ! U said you wanted to set up an OIL AND GAS company ! It's ur birthday so I went and got u a tanker!!!!! Sha give me free diesel lol! Congrats to LATINO OIL AND GAS!!! A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on Jun 25, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

Among Davido’s recent generous acts was the building of a house to a young fan, Utibe, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

