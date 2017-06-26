Monday , June 26 2017
Davido, right with Lateef Abiola

Davido gifts Personal Assistant  oil truck

Charles Igbinidu 7 hours ago Music

Nigerian singer Davido has done another good deed, gifting his personal assistant for many years an oil truck.

It was to celebrate the birthday of the PA, known as Lateef Biola, who plans to go into oil and gas business.

In his Twitter post, Davido displayed a photo of the truck and urged Lateef “to go get his money”.

On his Instagram page, Davido however went  emotional, explaining what Lateef has meant to him since he was twelve years old.

 

Among Davido’s recent generous acts was the building of a house to a young fan, Utibe, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

